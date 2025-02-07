Swastika Mukherjee and Paoli Dam come together for Arjunn Dutta’s film Bibi Payra

When two women go through unfavourable circumstances, they take it upon themselves to turn the situation in their favour. To guarantee themselves a better shot at life, these women, risk not only themselves but also their allies who help them break through this vicious cycle. This is the premise of Arjunn Dutta’s new film Bibi Payra. Produced by Nandy Movies and presented by Pradip Kumar Nandy, the film stars Swastika Mukherjee, Paoli Dam, Anirban Chakrabarti, Anindya Sengupta, Subrat Dutta, Ankita Majhi, Bhabani Mukherjee and Loknath Dey.

“This is my third collaboration with Arjunn after Guldasta and Shrimati and I couldn’t have asked for a better role to complete our hat-trick together. Working with such talented actors is just an added bonus. We have been taught to smile our way through all of life’s struggles. But do we really? This film gives us a glimpse of that. I am happy that Arjunn came to me with this one. This is an edge-of-the-seat comedy which is bound to make the audience sit up and think,” said Swastika.

“When I heard the script for the first time I knew I was going to do it. Roles like these are not written every day. And I was more than happy to collaborate with Arjunn for a project this special. I am raring to go,” said Paoli.

“This film is special in ways more than one. It marks my departure from urban storytelling to a suburban set-up, it also marks the reunion of Swastika and Paoli after more than a decade and my first attempt at an edge-of-the-seat, gripping comedy of errors. Not to mention an extremely superlative ensemble cast of Anirban, Anindya and Subrat alongside these two industry veterans. I’m extremely thankful to my producer, Mr Nandy for backing this subject. The audience I can assure is in for a treat,” said Arjunn.

“This is my first project with Arjunn Dutta, so I am really looking forward to this collaboration, very excited about Bibi Payra. I don’t think that Bangla films have explored this genre of storytelling much in cinema or series. I am also looking forward to working with Swastika Mukherjee and Paoli Dam for the first time. I’ve already worked with Anirban Chakrabarti, such a brilliant actor, so I’m looking forward to working with him once again. All geared up for Bibi Payra,” said Anindya.

“This film is quite a departure from his signature style. I said ‘yes’ the moment he narrated the sketch of the film and my character. This combination is new and unique. It’s going to be a riot on set,” said Anirban.