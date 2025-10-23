Sushant Singh Rajput’s family to challenge CBI closure report, calls it an ‘eyewash’

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family is likely to challenge the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) ‘closure report’ on the actor’s death, their lawyer has said, calling it an “eyewash” and “an incomplete document”.

“This is nothing but an eyewash. If the CBI really wanted to come out with the truth, it would have submitted all the supporting case documents including chats, technical records, statements of witnesses, medical records, etc in the court along with the final (closure) report, which they have not done. We will file a protest petition against this closure report, which is based on a shoddy investigation,” family lawyer Varun Singh said.

“Simply saying Sushant Singh’s account has not been used to take out funds is not enough. The CBI should have provided the bank statement to back its claim. It’s a flimsy report, which won’t stand in the court of law,” Singh added, as per Livemint.

The CBI had filed two closure reports in March this year — one in the case registered by Rajput’s father KK Singh in Patna, alleging that Rhea Chakraborty and her family abetted the actor’s suicide and misappropriated his funds, and another in Rhea’s counter-complaint against Rajput’s sisters in Mumbai.

According to Hindustan Times, which accessed the main closure report related to allegations against Rhea, her parents Indrajeet and Sandhya Chakraborty, brother Showik, Rajput’s manager Shruti Modi, and house manager Samuel Miranda, the CBI found no evidence of abetment or financial misconduct.

Citing the report, an officer said, “Investigation revealed that Sushant had committed suicide. None of the accused persons had lived/stayed with him between June 8, 2020 and June 14, 2020 (the day he was found hanging in his Bandra flat).”

"Rhea and her brother Showik left the house on June 8, and thereafter didn’t visit the house. Sushant had spoken to Showik on June 10 through WhatsApp at 1441 hours but had no conversations with Rhea between June 8 and June 14," the report stated.

It further said that “no evidence has come on record suggesting that Sushant was illegally confined or restrained in any manner by any of the accused or any other person.”

On the allegations of financial embezzlement, a second officer said the report noted that “when Rhea, along with her brother, left Sushant’s house on June 8, she took away her Apple laptop and Apple wristwatch which were gifted to her by Sushant."

The report added, “No evidence has emerged during investigation about any property dishonestly taken out of the possession of Sushant without his knowledge by Rhea or any other accused person."

The CBI also said the only allegation by Sushant’s family — that Rhea had threatened to make his medical records public — was “in the realm of hearsay.”