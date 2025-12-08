Gaurav Khanna ‘undeserving winner’, says 'Bigg Boss' runner-up Farrhana: ‘I am the star of this season’

Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt has called winner Gaurav Khanna ‘undeserving’ and asserted that she emerged as the true face of this season of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

Television actor Gaurav Khanna won the 19th season of the show, defeating Farrhana in the finale to take home the trophy and prize money of Rs 50 lakh. The result has drawn mixed reactions from viewers, with a section of the internet users arguing that Farrhana was more vocal in the house.

In an interview after the finale, Farrhana said she was content with her performance despite losing out on the title. “I am truly satisfied. Though I don’t have the trophy in my hand, I am the star of this season, which I definitely believe”

“As people say, this season is Farrhana Bhatt’s season. I can’t believe people have given me so much love. I needed this love more than the trophy,” she added.

However, she said Gaurav did not win the show because of his gameplay. “I don’t really think so because he never did anything in Bigg Boss. Not even one thing he has done makes him look like a winner. But since he has been on TV and this reality show airs on TV, he might have his TV audience who voted for him. So, respect to them and their choice,” she told Filmigyan.

Farrhana was among the most confrontational contestants this season, frequently involved in fights inside the Bigg Boss house. Gaurav, on the other hand, kept a largely low-key presence for most of the show, opening up only in its final leg.

Host Salman Khan had repeatedly praised Gaurav’s calm temperament, while Farrhana faced criticism for her abusive language and clashes.