Suriya-starrer ‘Retro’ fails to cross Day 1 collection of ‘Kanguva’ on opening day

Suriya’s 44th film Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, failed to cross the Day 1 collection of his last release Kanguva at the domestic box office on its opening day, according to latest trade reports.

While Retro opened to Rs 19.25 crore nett in India, Kanguva had raked in Rs 28.5 crore domestically on its opening day upon its release in November last year, according to a report by industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

In Retro, Suriya plays Paarivel Kannan, a former gangster trying to lead a peaceful life. However, Kannan’s past catches up with him, jeopardizing his newfound tranquility.

Produced by Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment, the film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The action thriller also features a soundtrack composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Shortly after the film hit theatres on May 1, netizens hailed it as Suriya’s biggest comeback film.

“What a Comeback. Surya's career biggest comeback movie in the industry,” wrote a fan, while another user posted, “#Retro - Laughter a way of revolution. A trademark Karthik Subbaraj film. Superb first half, followed by a decent second half. Loved the (almost) 20 mins single take sequence. Happy that Suriya gets his much deserved break.”

Kanguva, directed by Siva, stars Suriya in dual roles, alongside Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natty Subramaniam, K. S. Ravikumar and Yogi. The film earned Rs 81.22 crore nett in India during its theatrical run. Kanguva is currently available to stream on Prime Video.