‘Retro’: Suriya’s 44th film to hit theatres in May

Suriya’s 44th film Retro is slated to hit theatres worldwide on May 1, director Karthik Subbaraj announced on Wednesday.

“The One from May One!! #Retro in Cinemas Worldwide from May 1st 2025,” the 41-year-old filmmaker wrote alongside a poster of the upcoming film.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a first-look teaser dropped by the makers recently, Suriya plays a dreaded gangster who is reformed by love and decides to shun violence. The two-minute-16-second teaser begins with a shot of Suriya sitting with his love interest, played by Pooja Hegde, on the banks of a ghat in Varanasi. As Pooja ties a bracelet around his wrist, Suriya looks at her and promises to stay away from “violence, rowdyism and hooliganism”.

“Will try to smile and be happy. The purpose of my birth, in your language, my Dhammam, is love. Pure love. That's it. Now, tell me, should we get married?” he asks Pooja, who nods. The scene is interspersed with flashbacks from his criminal life — him hitting a wall in anger, beating up goons, and smoking and drinking.

Joju George, Jayaram, Prakash Raj and Nasser also feature in the teaser.

Retro is directed by Karthik Subbaraj, who is known for making films like Jigarthanda, the Rajinikanth-starrer Petta and Vijay Sethupathi-led Pizza. Suriya is set to collaborate with filmmaker RJ Balaji for the tentatively titled Suriya 45. The actor was recently seen in Kanguva, directed by Siva, which hit theatres on November 14.