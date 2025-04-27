Suriya to collaborate with Venky Atluri and Naga Vamsi for his next film

Actor Suriya on Saturday announced that his next Tamil film will be directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments.

“My next film will be with Sitara Entertainment directed by Venky Atluri. It will be a Tamil film. We are starting shooting from May onwards in Hyderabad,” the 49-year-old actor said at the pre-release event of his upcoming film Retro in Hyderabad.

Filmmaker Venky Atluri took to Instagram to share a clip of Suriya’s announcement. “Absolutely privileged & very excited to collaborate with the phenomenal actor Suriya sir for his next, #Suriya46 Looking forward to sharing this unique journey with you all soon. Produced by my dearest @nagavamsi19 garu. @sitharaentertainments,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram Story.

Venky Atluri’s last directorial venture, Lucky Baskhar (2024), starring Dulquer Salmaan, was a box office success. The film is currently available to stream on Netflix. Suriya’s previous big screen outing, Kanguva, tanked at the box office.

Telugu actor Vijay Devarakonda, who also attended Saturday’s event, shared that as a struggling actor, he had hoped to meet Suriya and learn from him. "I never thought our paths would cross. Now, being here with all of you is a special moment for me. It will always be a cherished memory," said Deverakonda.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Retro stars Suriya as a dreaded gangster. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music for the film.