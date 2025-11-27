SC orders Samay Raina, other ‘IGT’ comedians to host fundraising events for disabled people

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered YouTuber Samay Raina and other comedians who were part of a particular India’s Got Latent episode to organise at least two fundraising events every month for the treatment of disabled people.

The bench led by CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi passed the order based on a plea filed by NGO Cure SMA India Foundation.

The petition cited alleged inappropriate remarks made about disabled people by Samay and fellow comedians Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjit Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar, and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar.

The apex court noted that comedians Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakar, and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar had volunteered to organise events to raise funds for the cause, as per earlier orders. They also requested permission to share success stories of differently-abled individuals.

The bench also made it clear that it is up to Raina and other comedians to persuade disabled people from society to join their events.

The court ordered, “We leave it to respondents 6 to 10 to persuade and invite the specially abled persons on their platforms to promote the cause of generating funds to provide timely treatment to the specially abled, including those suffering from SMA.”

It further said, “We are confident that if respondents 6 to 10 show sincerity about showing their achievements, they will also come on the platform for wider publicity of their cause. We hope and expect that such few memorable events will take place before we hear matter the next date. Let such two programmes be held twice a month.”

In an India’s Got Latent episode, Samay Raina cracked a joke about a charity drive that helped a two-month-old baby with Rs 16 crore for a rare disease, for which he/she required an injection used to treat the life-threatening condition called Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

“Ma’am, imagine you were that mother and suddenly Rs 16 crore appeared in your bank account. With a two-month-old baby, wouldn’t you at least glance at your husband and think: 'Hmmm, inflation is rising?’” Raina said during the show.

Following a petition by Cure SMA India Foundation, Samay Raina was summoned to the court.

Last month, on his 28th birthday, Samay Raina apologised on social media for his insensitive remarks about people with disabilities.