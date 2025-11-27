‘120 Bahadur’, 'Masti 4' witness drop in daily box office collection in India

Farhan Akhtar’s war drama 120 Bahadur witnessed a dip in its daily collection at the domestic box office on Wednesday, its sixth day in theatres, as per latest trade reports.

Released in theatres on 21 November, 120 Bahadur opened to Rs 2.25 crore nett at the domestic box office and earned Rs 7.85 crore nett in India over its first weekend, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

The Razneesh Ghai directorial, set against the backdrop of the 1962 India-China war, earned Rs 1 crore nett in India on Wednesday. At the time the report was published on Friday, the war drama’s total domestic collection stood at Rs 14 crore nett, as per Sacnilk.

Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Mastiii 4 also registered a decline in daily collection on Wednesday. Having opened to Rs 8.50 crore nett at the domestic box office, the comedy film earned Rs 1.15 crore nett in India on its sixth day in theatres.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Mastiii 4 has so far earned Rs 12.85 crore nett in India since its 21 November release.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh’s De De Pyaar De 2 has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the global box office. Released on 14 November, the romantic comedy has so far earned Rs 66.51 crore nett in India, as per Sacnilk.