Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’ sees drop in collection on Day 2, earns less than ‘Good Bad Ugly’

Sunny Deol’s latest action-thriller Jaat witnessed a drop in both collection and show count on Day 2 in theatres, earning Rs 7 crore nett on Friday, according to trade reports.

The Gopichand Malineni-directed film produced by Mythri Movie Makers — the banner behind the Pushpa franchise — opened to an underwhelming Rs 9.5 crore nett on its release day.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, the Rs 7 crore nett earning of Jaat on Day 2 took its total collection in India to Rs 16.5 crore nett.

As per reports, while Jaat had about 5,585 shows on Day 1, the number dropped to 5,141 on Day 2. The drop in footfalls was also evident in occupancy figures. The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 14.28 per cent on Thursday, which slipped to 11.19 per cent on Friday.

Featuring Sunny Deol in an action-hero avatar, Jaat stars Randeep Hooda as the antagonist. The ensemble cast includes Saiyami Kher, Vineet Kumar Singh, Zarina Wahab, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu.

Sunny Deol is gearing up for upcoming projects Lahore 1947 and the long-awaited sequel to his patriotic war drama Border, which could once again tap into the nostalgia of his massive fan base.

While Jaat struggles to maintain momentum, Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly remains strong at the box office. The film opened to an impressive Rs 29.25 crore nett in India but witnessed a dip on Day 2, earning Rs 13.50 crore nett. The two-day total now stands at Rs 42.75 crore nett.

In contrast, Mammootty’s Bazooka has had a lukewarm run so far, earning just Rs 5.2 crore nett over two days.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s Sikandar recorded its lowest single-day collection so far on Friday, raking in only Rs 0.35 crore nett. The total domestic collection of the A.R. Murugadoss-directed action drama stands at Rs 108.15 crore nett.

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan began its third week in theatres on Friday with a collection of Rs 0.35 crore nett, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 103.28 crore nett.