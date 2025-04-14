Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’ lags behind Ajith Kumar-starrer ‘Good Bad Ugly’ on first Sunday

Sunny Deol’s latest actioner Jaat raked in Rs 14 crore nett on its first Sunday in India but lagged behind Ajith Kumar-starrer Tamil thriller Good Bad Ugly, according to latest trade reports.

Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, minted Rs 21.1 crore nett on Sunday, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Jaat opened to Rs 9.5 crore nett at the domestic box office on April 10. The film has earned Rs 40.25 crore nett so far, Sacnilk reported.

However, Jaat has failed to recreate the frenzy surrounding Deol’s previous blockbuster, Gadar 2.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat features Randeep Hooda as antagonist Ranatunga, Vineet Kumar Singh as Ranatunga’s brother Somulu. Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher and Swarupa Ghosh round off the cast of the actioner, backed by Mythri Movie Makers.

Released on the same day as Jaat, Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly has amassed Rs 91.87 crore nett in India, according to Sacnilk. The film, which opened to Rs 29.25 crore nett domestically, has maintained a steady momentum at the box office.

Also produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the crime drama stars Ajith Kumar as AK, aka ‘Red Dragon’—a feared gangster and former convict who returns to a life of violence after his son is abducted. Arjun Das plays a key role in the film.

Mammootty’s latest Malayalam film Bazooka has earned 9 crore nett in India. Bazooka had also hit screens on April 10.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s much-anticipated Eid release Sikandar raked in Rs 0.6 crore nett in India on its third Sunday, according to Sacnilk.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film has earned Rs 109.10 crore nett in India after 15 days in theatres, as per Sacnilk.