Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’ earns a fourth of ‘Gadar 2’ Day 1 collection in India

Sunny Deol’s much-hyped mass entertainer Jaat opened to an underwhelming response at the box office on Thursday, earning Rs 9.5 crore nett on Day 1 across India, according to latest trade figures.

The actor’s previous blockbuster Gadar 2 collected Rs 40.1 crore nett on Day 1 in theatres back in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaat marks the Hindi directorial debut of celebrated Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni. Known for his flair for action-packed narratives, Malineni brings a distinctly South Indian sensibility to the project, blending adrenaline-pumping stunts with heightened drama.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Zee Studios and People Media Factory, Jaat features Sunny Deol in action-hero avatar, while Randeep Hooda steps into the shoes of the formidable antagonist Ranatunga. The film also features Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, Babloo Prithiveeraj, and Jagapathi Babu.

Jaat also appears to have impacted the box office performance of Salman Khan's Sikandar. On its 12th day in theatres, the A.R. Murugadoss directorial collected Rs 71 lakh in India, an 80.54 per cent drop from the previous day, according to Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly, which released in theatres on Thursday, minted Rs 28.5 crore nett in India on Day 1, Sacnilk reported.

However, Mammootty’s Bazooka had an underwhelming start to its theatrical run, raking in just Rs 3.25 crore nett on Day 1.

Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan, which completed two weeks in theatres on Thursday, added Rs 70 lakh to its collection, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 103.05 crore nett so far.