Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’ crosses Rs 25-crore mark at box office; no match for Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’

Sunny Deol’s much-hyped action entertainer, Jaat, has managed to show a slight uptick at the box office after a lukewarm start on April 10. The Gopichand Malineni directorial, however, has so far failed to recreate the frenzy surrounding Deol’s previous blockbuster, Gadar 2.

As per the latest trade figures from industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Jaat has crossed the Rs 25-crore mark at the domestic box office on Day 3 of its theatrical run. On Saturday, the film collected Rs 10 crore nett. Its opening day numbers stood at Rs 9.5 crore nett, followed by a dip on the second day with Rs 7 crore nett.

The total domestic collection of Jaat now stands at Rs 26.5 crore nett.

According to the Sacnilk, Jaat had a 13.45 per cent Hindi occupancy on Saturday. The occupancy for evening shows was at 16.85 per cent, while for afternoon shows it was 15.97 per cent and 7.53 per cent for morning ones.

Apart from Sunny Deol, Jaat also stars Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan and Jagapathi Babu. The film is facing stiff competition from Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly, which has crossed the Rs 50-crore mark at the domestic box office already.

Good Bad Ugly opened to an impressive Rs 29.25 crore nett in India, but witnessed a dip on Day 2, earning Rs 13.50 crore nett. With a Day 3 collection of Rs 19.35 on Saturday, the domestic total now stands at Rs 63.6 crore nett.

In contrast, Mammootty’s Bazooka has had a lukewarm run so far, earning just Rs 7.30 crore nett over three days.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s Sikandar recorded its lowest single-day collection so far on Friday, raking in only Rs 0.35 crore nett. The total domestic collection of the A.R. Murugadoss-directed action drama stands at Rs 108.52 crore nett after 14 days.