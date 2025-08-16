Sunny Deol’s ‘Border 2’ to hit theatres a day early now; here’s the new release date

Sunny Deol’s upcoming film Border 2, a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 war drama, will now hit theatres on January 22, 2026, the actor announced on Friday.

The film was previously slated to release on January 23.

“Hindustan ke liye ladenge....phir ek baar! #Border2 hits theatres on Jan 22, 2026 #HappyIndependenceDay,” wrote the 67-year-old actor on X.

In the new film, Sunny will be joined by Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.

The original film, set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, depicted the Battle of Longewala. Sunny Deol essayed the role of Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri, while Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Rakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee also played key roles in the film.

Sunny will reprise his role as Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri in the upcoming sequel, slated to release ahead of Republic Day. Varun, Diljit and Ahan play valiant soldiers in the film.

Director Anurag Singh has previously helmed films like Kesari (2019), Punjab 1984 (2014), Jatt & Juliet (2012) and Dil Bole Hadippa! (2009).