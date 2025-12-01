Mrunal Thakur reacts to dating rumours involving Dhanush, Shreyas Iyer with a humorous post

Actress Mrunal Thakur has reacted to the recent dating speculation linking her with cricketer Shreyas Iyer and actor Dhanush — and she chose humour to do it.

Amid weeks of online chatter, the actress shared a clip on Sunday on her Instagram handle, taking a dig at the ongoing rumours circulated on social media.

In the clip, shared on Instagram story, the Sitha Raman actress appeared to be sitting while her mother gave her a head massage. “They talk, we laugh. P.S., Rumours are free PR, and I love free stuff,” Mrunal wrote alongside the video.

Rumours connecting Mrunal and Shreyas Iyer had circulated across social media for some time, largely driven by posts alleging the two were spending time together. The conversation, which began on Reddit, quickly spread to other platforms as users attempted to draw links.

Before that, Mrunal was briefly linked to Dhanush following a viral Instagram exchange. When she announced her film Do Deewane Sheher Mein, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhanush commented, “Looks and sounds good,” to which she responded with heart and sunflower emojis — prompting speculation among fans.

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur is set to headline Do Deewane Seher Mein, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Also starring Ila Arun, Do Deewane Seher Mein will feature Chaturvedi as Sashank and Thakur as Roshni. The film is set to hit theatres on 20 February 2026.

Thakur’s other upcoming projects include Dacoit: A Love Story, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Tum Ho Toh and Pooja Meri Jaan.