Sunny Deol thanks fans for showering love on ‘Jaat’, promises a bigger sequel

Sunny Deol shared a video message for his fans on Sunday, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response to his latest action drama Jaat, which hit theatres on April 10.

Taking to Instagram, Deol posted a clip of himself taking a stroll amidst snow-clad mountains. “Aap logo ne mujhe meri Jaat ke liye dher saara pyaar diya. Main wada karta hoon, Jaat 2 isse bhi zyada acchi hogi,” he said in the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opening up about his love for nature, Deol added, “Main aksar waadiyon mein ghumne aa jata hoon, kyuki mujhe bohut accha lagta hai. Kuch dino mein main apni Border ki shooting ke liye nikal jaunga.”

In his Instagram caption, Sunny wrote: “Aapka pyaar hi hai meri taqat. Aap sab ka josh hi hai meri safalta. Keep loving #Jaat and I feel overwhelmed and blessed seeing all the videos of you all celebrating #Jaat and Cinema! Keep ‘em coming and share them with me, your love and emotions is what has made #Jaat a success.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DIp64baIdlp/

Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers, features an ensemble cast including Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher. The film has raked in approximately Rs 69.40 crore nett in India within 10 days of release.

A sequel to Jaat was announced by the makers earlier this week.

Up next, Sunny Deol gears up to reprise his iconic role in Border 2, a follow-up to JP Dutta’s 1997 classic war drama Border, which became a cultural milestone for its stirring portrayal of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The sequel boasts an exciting cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty.