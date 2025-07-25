Kajol and Prithviraj’s palpable chemistry gives ‘Sarzameen’ ‘heart and gravitas’

Kajol and Prithviraj’s palpable chemistry is the heart of Sarzameen, fans said following the patriotic action drama’s premiere on JioHotstar Friday.

While many heaped praise on Kajol’s powerful performance, others felt the film fell short in terms of plot.

Also starring Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sarzameen is directed by Kayoze Irani.

A fan shared a still of Kajol and Prithviraj from the film and couldn’t stop gushing over their chemistry.

“Kajol and Prithviraj performances ground the film, giving it heart and gravitas. Whether in confrontation or in quiet reflection, they hold your attention and make you care,” wrote another fan on X.

Heaping praise on Kajol’s performance, an X user wrote, “Kajol is the scene stealer in this beautiful film.”

“Directing kajol like this. It's a memorable one. And the background scores in the movie makes the experience even more memorable,” tweeted another fan.

Written by Soumil Shukla and Arun Singh, Sarzameen also stars Mihir Ahuja, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Rohed Khan, Abil Bhatt and Rajesh Sharma.

An X user felt Sarzameen fell short due to its weak script and direction.

Calling the film ‘a decent watch’, another X user said Sarzameen didn’t offer any major high moments or impactful scenes.

Sarzameen is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

A fan called Prithviraj “Bollywood’s new debutant” after watching the film.

“An Army officer will stop at nothing to free Kashmir valley from terrorism, even if it means paying a terrible price,” reads the synopsis of the film on IMDb.

Offering a mixed but honest review, a fan pointed out that despite strong performances by the cast, Sarzameen lacked emotional depth and standout moments.

Ibrahim Ali Khan made his acting debut with Shauna Gautam-directed Nadaaniyan, which dropped on Netflix earlier this year.

Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in L2: Empuraan, which he also directed. Before Sarzameen, Kajol was seen in the film Maa.