‘The History of Sound’: Paul Mescal, Josh O’Connor headline gay romance set during World War I

Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor play star-crossed lovers in queer romance movie The History of Sound, the first trailer for which was dropped by Mubi on Thursday.

The two-minute-28-second-long video shows Lionel (Mescal), a talented singer from rural Kentucky, falling in love with David (O’Connor), a charming music composing student during his time at the Boston Music Conservatory. David is soon drafted into the end of the war, while Lionel explores Europe, experiencing both success and new loves. However, Lionel is constantly drawn to the memories of his brief time with David.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set during the time of the First World War, the gay romance movie is directed by Oliver Hermanus. The History of Sound is adapted from Ben Shattuck’s Pushcart Prize-winning short story of the same name.

The film is produced by Andrew Kortschak, Lisa Ciuffetti, and Sara Murphy. Executive producers are Ollie Madden, Farhana Bhula, William Horberg, Richard Lewis, Tim Headington, Lia Buman, Neil Shah, Dennis Masel and Gabrielle Nadig.

The film will hit theatres in India on September 12.

The History of Sound had its world premiere at the main competition of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 21, where it was nominated for the Palme d'Or. The cast of the film also includes Molly Price, Raphael Sbarge, Hadley Robinson, Emma Canning and Briana Middleton.