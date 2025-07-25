Harry Styles sends fans into a frenzy with his own sex toy range

Singer-actor Harry Styles is making headlines — not for a new single, but for launching his own line of sex toys, sparking a wave of buzz across the internet.

The former One Direction singer’s gender-neutral brand Pleasing announced on Friday that it's expanding their collection with the launch of a new line of intimacy accessories and sex toys.

The brand previously consisted of merchandise including clothing, skincare products and fragrances.

The company made the announcement on Instagram by sharing a video that shows Harry receiving a call and jotting down a message on a notepad. “Please yourself like you mean it,” the note reads.

Harry’s Pleasing Yourself collection includes a double-sided vibrator and lube. The brand has also opened a physical outlet named The Pleasing Pleasure Shop in NYC. It is touted as “a first-of-its-kind Pleasing experience”.⁠

According to the brand’s website, Pleasing Yourself is “the result of our radical pursuit of that which feels good.”

Harry had launched his brand in 2021. “When we decided Pleasing would make beauty products I wanted to be sure they were something I would use. I didn't want to make products to mask people, I wanted to highlight them and make them feel beautiful,” the Watermelon Sugar singer said in a statement.

With the new line of products, Harry has joined other celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina Aguilera, Dakota Johnson, and Kandi Burruss in launching intimate accessories.

The announcement has fans going gaga on social media. “I don’t think it‘s a family show anymore,” one of them wrote sarcastically. “Will the founder be there giving us a demonstration?” came a cheeky comment from a fan.

“Harry said: not dropping music, but here’s something to keep you busy,” shared another fan. An Internet user took a hilarious jibe at Harry not releasing any new music, saying, “This is the funniest thing ever. He said ‘entertain yourselves with this and leave me alone’.”

The Sign of the Times singer concluded his Love on tour back in 2023. Following the concert tour, he released his 2022 album Harry’s House, which earned him a Grammy for Album of the Year in 2023.