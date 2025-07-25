Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword Vs Spirit’ nears Rs 50-crore mark in India

Actor Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword Vs Spirit has earned close to Rs 50 crore at the domestic box office since its July 24 release, as per latest trade reports.

The Krish Jagarlamudi and A.M. Jyothi Krishna-directed entertainer, also starring Bobby Deol, has already earned Rs 44.20 crore nett in India, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

ADVERTISEMENT

The period action drama opened to Rs 31.50 crore nett in India. Hari Hara Veera Mallu earned Rs 12.70 crore nett domestically through advance booking, as per Sacnilk.

Nidhi Agerwal, Nora Fatehi, Vikramjeet Virk, Nargis Fakhri, Jisshu Sengupta, Dalip Tahil, and Sachin Khedekar round off the cast of Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani has composed the music for the film, while Ben Lock — known for his work on blockbuster films like Aquaman, Warcraft, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens — has worked on the visual effects.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword Vs Spirit is presented by A.M. Rathnam and backed by Mega Surya Production.

The production house on Friday shared a video of fan reactions to the film. The viewers can be seen lauding the storyline and the cast’s performance in the video.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan last appeared in the 2023 film Bro. The 53-year-old actor has the projects OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh in the pipeline.