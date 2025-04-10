Netizens call Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’ a ‘blockbuster’, rave about whistle-worthy moments

Actor Sunny Deol’s action film Jaat hit the screens today, and fans are already raving about his performance in the Gopichand Malineni-directed masala entertainer.

“Sunny Deol Is Back in Action Avtar,” wrote an X user, lauding Sunny’s power-packed performance and his commanding screen presence.

Touted as a “mass feast”, Jaat marks Sunny Deol’s South cinema debut.

“#JaatReview Blockbuster,” wrote a social media user, predicting that the movie will shatter all box-office records.

Sharing the trailer of the film, another fan wrote, “Everywhere #JaatReview Fantastic.”

An X user heaped praise on the cast’s performance. “First half of #Jaat is super engaging.”

The film stars Deol as Jaat and Hooda as antagonist Ranatunga. Vineet Kumar Singh on the other hand plays Hooda’s brother Somulu. Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher and Swarupa Ghosh round off the cast.

Jaat is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory. The music for the film is composed by Thaman S.

A social media user called Jaat a classic Sunny Deol action thriller, highlighting the “Sorry bol” dialogue as a standout moment. The netizen also praised Randeep Hooda’s powerful performance, calling Ranatunga a strong and convincing villain.

A fan on X congratulated the Jaat team on the film’s success, crediting Sunny’s performance as a key factor behind the movie’s blockbuster performance.

As per Sacnilk report, Jaat earned approximately Rs. 4.35 crore nett at the Indian box office on Day 1 by the time this report was filed.

Deol is currently gearing up for Lahore 1947 and Border 2. Hooda, on the other hand, is expected to star in the upcoming American action-adventure comedy film Matchbox, directed by Sam Hargrave.