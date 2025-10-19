Sunny Deol announces new film ‘Gabru’ on 68th birthday: ‘Power isn’t what you show'

Actor Sunny Deol announced a new film Gabru on his 68th birthday on Sunday.

“Power isn't what you show, it's what you do. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings, here’s something for you all who have been waiting,” he wrote alongside a motion poster of the upcoming film, written and directed by Shashank Udapurkar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gabru is set to hit screens on March 13, 2026, a week before Yash’s Toxic releases in theatres. Additionally, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, will hit theatres on March 20 next year.

Gabru is produced by Om Chhangani and Vishal Rana. Mithoon will score the music for the film, with lyrics by Sayeed Quadri.

Further details about the cast and storyline of Gabru are yet to be announced.

Udapurkar is known for directing the films Anna (2016) and Prawaas (2020).

Sunny’s upcoming projects include Lahore 1947, Border 2, Ramayana: Part 1, Ramayana: Part 2 and Ikka. He last starred in the action film Jaat alongside Randeep Hooda, Regena Cassandrra, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher.

Meanwhile, Sunny celebrated his birthday with family and friends on Saturday. He shared a video of fireworks during the celebration, on social media. “Happy birthday to ME,” the actor wrote in the caption.

Sunny’s younger brother Bobby Deol, his Lahore 1947 co-star Preity G Zinta and actress Shilpa Shetty wished him on his special day.