Tuesday, 18 February 2025

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan pose atop an army tank during ‘Border 2’ shoot

Also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, the Anurag Singh directorial serves as a sequel to 1997’s ‘Border’ and is set to hit screens in January, 2026

Entertainment Web Desk Published 18.02.25, 01:55 PM
‘Border 2’ stars Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan with director Anurag Singh and producers Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, Shiv Chanana and Binoy Gandhi

'Border 2' stars Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan with director Anurag Singh and producers Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, Shiv Chanana and Binoy Gandhi

Production banner T-Series Films on Tuesday dropped a photo of Border 2 stars Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan sitting atop an army tank on the set of the upcoming war drama.

“Action, legacy, and patriotism! #SunnyDeol on the sets of #Border2 in the rugged cantonment of Jhansi, alongside #VarunDhawan, Producer #BhushanKumar, #NidhiDutta, co-producer #ShivChanana, #BinoyGandhi, & director #AnuragSingh,” wrote the makers, sharing the picture, which also features director Anurag Singh and producers Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, Shiv Chanana and Binoy Gandhi.

Also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 serves as a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 war drama, Border. The original film, set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, depicted the Battle of Longewala. Sunny Deol essayed the role of Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri, while Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Rakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee also played key roles in the film. Sunny will reprise his role as Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri in the upcoming sequel, set to hit theatres on January 23, 2026, ahead of Republic Day.

Director Anurag Singh has previously helmed films like Kesari (2019), Punjab 1984 (2014), Jatt & Juliet (2012) and Dil Bole Hadippa! (2009).

