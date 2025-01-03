Suman Ghosh recounts the making of his documentary Parama: A Journey with Aparna Sen

I’m not a documentary filmmaker. I’ve only made one documentary film before, and the journey of making Parama: A Journey with Aparna Sen was truly unique. Growing up, Aparna Sen was almost a mystical figure to me — an intellectual, a celebrated director and actor, and a style and fashion icon. From my small town of Serampore, she seemed ethereal, a distant figure.

After working with her in Basu Paribar, our relationship blossomed into a fantastic friendship. We spent hours in long, meaningful adda, discussing films, literature, history and more. Aparna Sen is someone whose breadth of knowledge and intellectual curiosity are rare in today’s world. Through these interactions, I realised her work deserved a deeper exploration. She embodies the qualities of a renaissance individual, an intellectual voice in a time when such voices are fading.

Not a usual documentary

This realisation led me to think about creating a documentary on Aparna Sen. In the past, organisations like National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) funded such projects but today those resources are scarce. Still, I decided to take up the challenge. My goal was to capture Aparna Sen’s persona through the entirety of her work — as a filmmaker, journalist, political activist, actress, mother and daughter. Her range is immense, from her feminist perspectives in films like Parama and Paromitar Ek Din to her political statements in Mr. and Mrs. Iyer and Ghare Baire Aaj.

I didn’t want this documentary to follow the usual chronological format. Instead, I structured it as a journey to the locations where she shot her iconic films. At each place, I delved into the themes of those films. For instance, visiting the site of Paroma allowed me to explore feminism, while revisiting 36 Chowringhee Lane opened a discussion about her early filmmaking experiences and interactions with Shashi Kapoor. This structure made the narrative engaging and dynamic. The title, Parama: A Journey with Aparna Sen, reflects this approach, with me acting as the sutradhar — a compere — guiding the audience.

Once Aparna Sen agreed to the project, the real challenges began. Acquiring the rights to the footage of her films was a monumental task. For instance, I needed footage of 36 Chowringhee Lane to complete the documentary. Thankfully, Karan Kapoor and Kunal Kapoor generously provided access to restored prints. NFDC, however, charged exorbitant fees, making it impossible to include all the films I wanted. Navigating these challenges became a journey in itself. I found myself visiting shady offices in North Kolkata in search of the rightful owners of film rights, striking deals with OTT platforms, and relying on the kindness of individuals who understood the significance of this project.

And not a hagiography

Scheduling interviews was another challenge. Coordinating with the likes of Konkona Sensharma, Shabana Azmi and Rahul Bose took time, especially with interruptions during Covid-19. Despite these obstacles, the collaboration of many talented individuals made this film possible. Debojyoti Mishra composed the music, Soumik Haldar handled the camera work, and countless others contributed their expertise.

One of the hardest parts for me personally was distancing myself from Aparna Sen and her husband, Kalyan Ray, during the production. I deliberately avoided our usual addas for over a year to maintain objectivity. Now I’m back to spending time with them, and it feels rewarding to have documented this incredible journey.

Releasing the documentary was another uphill battle. Convincing multiplexes to screen it was no small feat, but they made an exception for Aparna Sen. I’m aware that documentaries often struggle to attract audiences but I’ve promoted this one like a feature film, hoping to draw viewers. Aparna Sen’s controversial public persona adds another layer of intrigue. The documentary doesn’t shy away from addressing criticisms of her politics, presenting a balanced perspective by including opposing viewpoints alongside her responses.

Ultimately, Parama: A Journey with Aparna Sen is not a hagiography. It’s a celebration of a remarkable individual whose contributions deserve to be archived for future generations. This documentary, the only one on Aparna Sen, is a culmination of a long and fulfilling journey that began with a simple interview for The Telegraph. Now, as it prepares to release, it’s up to the audience to embrace it.

(As told to Agnivo Niyogi)