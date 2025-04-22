MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sukhwinder Singh, Neeti Mohan join A.R. Rahman’s The Wonderment Tour

Set to take place on May 3 at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, the event will be a grand celebration of Rahman’s musical legacy

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.04.25, 01:04 PM
A poster of the announcement

A poster of the announcement Instagram

Singers Sukhwinder Singh, Neeti Mohan and Jonita Gandhi have joined A.R.Rahman’s upcoming The Wonderment Tour, the organisers announced on Monday.

“Tune in for a power-packed performance with AR Rahman, joined by the biggest names in music. It’s a night of music and wonder with incredible featuring artists, and spellbinding secret acts that’ll keep you hooked. Expect a once in a lifetime concert experience with fiery hits, solid visuals, and immersive soundscapes. Witness history being made. 3rd May, The Wonderment Tour. Get tickets on @districtupdates. Stay tuned for more names to be announced soon,” event organisation group Percept Live wrote on Instagram alongside an announcement poster.

Set to take place on May 3 at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, the event is part of the WAVES Summit.

A.R. Rahman’s upcoming tour will be a grand celebration of his musical legacy, featuring live performances of his most beloved hits.

Making its global debut, The Wonderment Tour promises to be a spectacular musical experience.

Shiamak Davar will be choreographing the performances for the concert.

Reacting to the post, one of the fans wrote, “@sukhwindersinghofficial bhaji. Great to see you with @arrahman. What a combo.”

The concert has been envisioned by Rahman in partnership with Percept Live and is being co-produced by Percept Live, Fair Game, and Jo Entertainment.

Tickets for the event, to be held from May 1 to 4, can be booked via the District feature of Zomato app.

Rahman’s latest track, Jinguchaa, a lively wedding anthem created in collaboration with Mani Ratnam, is currently trending on YouTube.

