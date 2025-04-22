Sukhwinder Singh, Neeti Mohan join A.R. Rahman’s The Wonderment Tour

Singers Sukhwinder Singh, Neeti Mohan and Jonita Gandhi have joined A.R.Rahman’s upcoming The Wonderment Tour, the organisers announced on Monday.

“Tune in for a power-packed performance with AR Rahman, joined by the biggest names in music. It’s a night of music and wonder with incredible featuring artists, and spellbinding secret acts that’ll keep you hooked. Expect a once in a lifetime concert experience with fiery hits, solid visuals, and immersive soundscapes. Witness history being made. 3rd May, The Wonderment Tour. Get tickets on @districtupdates. Stay tuned for more names to be announced soon,” event organisation group Percept Live wrote on Instagram alongside an announcement poster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set to take place on May 3 at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, the event is part of the WAVES Summit.

A.R. Rahman’s upcoming tour will be a grand celebration of his musical legacy, featuring live performances of his most beloved hits.

Making its global debut, The Wonderment Tour promises to be a spectacular musical experience.

Shiamak Davar will be choreographing the performances for the concert.

Reacting to the post, one of the fans wrote, “@sukhwindersinghofficial bhaji. Great to see you with @arrahman. What a combo.”

The concert has been envisioned by Rahman in partnership with Percept Live and is being co-produced by Percept Live, Fair Game, and Jo Entertainment.

Tickets for the event, to be held from May 1 to 4, can be booked via the District feature of Zomato app.

Rahman’s latest track, Jinguchaa, a lively wedding anthem created in collaboration with Mani Ratnam, is currently trending on YouTube.