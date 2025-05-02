When filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh received a rejection letter from cinema legend Satyajit Ray

On Satyajit Ray’s birth anniversary Friday, director Sujoy Ghosh recalled how a rejection letter from the legendary filmmaker became his most prized possession.

Early in his career, Sujoy had reached out to Ray, enquiring about job opportunities. “Let me tell you a story of rejection. Bang after my university, like most of us, I had no clue what to do. All I knew was that I loved loved loved his illustrations and the stories he wrote and told,” he wrote in his note on X.

“So computer science degree gaye tel lene — I wrote to him saying I was willing to do any job provided he would teach me how to draw. Pretty random and stupid letter,” Sujoy added.

To his surprise, Ray replied. “Dear Mr Ghosh: Thank you for your letter. Unfortunately, I do not own a company which could offer you a position. I work for a fee as a director for other producers. Also, I write my own screenplays and have a regular editor. I regret, therefore, that I am not in a position to help you. Yours sincerely, Satyajit Ray,” reads the typed-out letter.

“It was my very first rejection letter ever and -- my most loved/cherished/prized one,” Sujoy mentioned in his note.

“And the fact that he took time out to type and reply to some random idiot sitting in Manchester made him a gigantic hero in my eyes,” he signed off, adding that Ray remains one of his “greatest heroes of cinema” and his “only teacher for story telling”.

Sujoy is set to direct Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King, which reportedly stars his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan as the protagonist.

Known for his films like Kahaani and Badla, Sujoy last helmed the Netflix thriller film Jaane Jaan starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.