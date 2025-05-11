Sudheer Babu’s first look from ‘Jatadhara’ unveiled on his 45th birthday

Production company Zee Studios on Sunday dropped a new poster of Sudheer Babu’s upcoming film, Jatadhara, unveiling the first look of the actor from the mythological thriller on his 45th birthday.

“Sudheer Babu as SHIVA – A Journey Beyond Time. Wishing the heart and soul of #Jatadhara @isudheerbabu Garu, a powerful birthday,” the makers captioned their post on Instagram.

The poster shows Sudheer Babu sporting a fierce expression.

Fans expressed their excitement for the upcoming thriller in the comments section of the post.

Jatadhara is written and directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal. Sonakshi Sinha and Shilpa Shirodkar are also expected to star in the film.

Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kr Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Nikhil Nanda, Kureum Arora, Akrhay Kejriwal and Divya Vijay.

The film’s official logline on IMDb reads, “Shiva investigates the enigma of Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, examining myths and theories about its alleged supernatural powers.”

Telugu star Mahesh Babu's brother-in-law, Sudheer Babu, was last seen in the 2024 Telugu family drama Maa Nanna Superhero, directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara. Sayaji Shinde and Sai Chand also play key roles in the film.