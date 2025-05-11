MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 11 May 2025

Sudheer Babu’s first look from ‘Jatadhara’ unveiled on his 45th birthday

Written and directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, the film is also expected to star Sonakshi Sinha and Shilpa Shirodkar in key roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.05.25, 05:54 PM
A poster of ‘Jatadhara’

A poster of ‘Jatadhara’ Instagram

Production company Zee Studios on Sunday dropped a new poster of Sudheer Babu’s upcoming film, Jatadhara, unveiling the first look of the actor from the mythological thriller on his 45th birthday.

“Sudheer Babu as SHIVA – A Journey Beyond Time. Wishing the heart and soul of #Jatadhara @isudheerbabu Garu, a powerful birthday,” the makers captioned their post on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster shows Sudheer Babu sporting a fierce expression.

Fans expressed their excitement for the upcoming thriller in the comments section of the post.

Jatadhara is written and directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal. Sonakshi Sinha and Shilpa Shirodkar are also expected to star in the film.

Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kr Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Nikhil Nanda, Kureum Arora, Akrhay Kejriwal and Divya Vijay.

The film’s official logline on IMDb reads, “Shiva investigates the enigma of Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, examining myths and theories about its alleged supernatural powers.”

Telugu star Mahesh Babu's brother-in-law, Sudheer Babu, was last seen in the 2024 Telugu family drama Maa Nanna Superhero, directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara. Sayaji Shinde and Sai Chand also play key roles in the film.

RELATED TOPICS

Sudheer Babu Shilpa Shirodkar Sonakshi Sinha Mahesh Babu Jatadhara
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri locks X account after trolls call him ‘face of betrayal’

Pakistan violates ceasefire agreement in 3 hours, but trolls target India’s foreign secretary and his daughter
Volodymyr Zelensky
Quote left Quote right

It is a positive sign that the Russians have finally begun to consider ending the war

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT