‘Only Murders in the Building’ S5 trailer: Charles, Oliver, Mabel solve a murder in New York

Also starring Téa Leoni, Christoph Waltz, Renée Zellweger, and Logan Lerman, the upcoming instalment will premiere on September 9 on JioHotstar

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.08.25, 11:20 AM
A poster of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5

A poster of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5 File Picture

After a star-studded, Hollywood-centric fourth season, Only Murders in the Building is heading back to its New York roots. This time, the beloved podcasting trio — Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) — have to solve the murder of Arconia’s doorman, Lester (Teddy Coluca), whose dead body was discovered in the final moments of Season 4.

In the two-minute-29-second-long-trailer dropped by the makers, the trio suspect that the murder of the Arconia’s doorman, Lester (Teddy Coluca), may be connected to the mafia. The theory gains weight with the arrival of Sofia Caccimelio (Téa Leoni), whose missing husband Nicky, known as “the dry cleaning king of Brooklyn”, reportedly had ties to the Caputo mafia family.

The trailer also introduces several other suspects, including a mysterious trio of billionaires (played by Christoph Waltz, Renée Zellweger, and Logan Lerman).

Apart from the leading trio, returning cast members in Season 5 include Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, and Michael Cyril Creighton. The upcoming instalment will also feature several guest stars: Bobby Cannavale, Beanie Feldstein, Jermaine Fowler, Keegan-Michael Key, and Dianne Wiest.

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 premieres September 9 on Hulu and will stream on JioHotstar in India.

