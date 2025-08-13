MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Wednesday, 13 August 2025

Release date for Eddie Murphy-starrer ‘Shrek’ reboot postponed to 2027: Report

The upcoming animated film was previously slated to release on December 23, 2026

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.08.25, 12:04 PM
A still from 'Shrek'

A still from 'Shrek' File picture

Shrek 5, the upcoming instalment of the Shrek franchise, will now hit theatres on June 30, 2027, according to US media reports. The film was previously slated to release on December 23, 2026.

Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy will reprise their respective roles as Shrek, Donkey and Princess Fiona in the upcoming animated film. Hollywood star Zendaya has joined the voice cast of Shrek 5 as Felicia, one of Shrek and Fiona’s triplets.

Shrek and Fiona’s three ogre children were first introduced in the third movie, Shrek the Third (2007).

It has been 15 years since the last Shrek movie, Shrek Forever After, was released in 2010.

The franchise began with Shrek in 2001, which quickly became a cultural phenomenon and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. It was followed by Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek the Third (2007) and Shrek Forever After (2010).

Antonio Banderas’ fan-favourite character, Puss in Boots, also spawned two spinoffs—Puss in Boots (2011) and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022).

