Comic Con India to kick off in October this year in Hyderabad

Comic Con India, the annual event that celebrates various pop culture fandoms, will kick off this year in Hyderabad on October 31, the organisers have announced.

The 13th edition of Comic Con for 2025-2026 season will begin in Hyderabad's HITEX Exhibition Centre from October 31 and will run till November 2, before moving on to other cities.

Spanning several months, Comic Con India will unite fandoms across the country in a celebration of comics, cosplay, gaming, films, TV, anime, merchandise, and more.

Shefali Johnson, CEO of Comic Con India said, “Hyderabad has rapidly evolved into one of India’s most dynamic cultural and creative hubs… The city is the perfect launchpad for Comic Con India’s grand 2025-2026 season”.

“We are bringing the best line-up of celebrities and guests to each city, tailored to match the unique interests and passions of their own. We are also creating deeper, more immersive experiences for fans across India,” Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD of NODWIN Gaming added.

Last year, Hyderabad Comic Con drew over 40,000 attendees, bringing gamers, comic book fans, creators, and pop culture enthusiasts under one roof. This year’s event will feature cosplay competitions, live music performances, and exclusive meet-and-greets with some of the country’s top content creators.

Tickets for Hyderabad Comic Con 2025-2026 are live now on the District app.