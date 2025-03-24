Students confront the weight of responsibilities in new show

Aakash Aath launched Prothom Kodom Phool as part of Sahityer Shera Somoy. The story of Prothom Kodom Phool is set in 1970 when modernism-infused transformation was slowly gripping society and imparting revolutionary changes in the lives and ways of people. The series narrates the journey of two university students Kakoli and Sukanta, whose love blossoms against societal constraints, culminating in marriage. But as the golden shimmer of romance fades, they confront the weight of responsibilities, societal expectations and the eternal conflict between personal aspirations and traditional roles.

The changes in their phases of relationship gradually make them realise the real value of compassion and the reality of life’s journey which demands sacrifice and immense strength apart from the mere fantasies of love.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Though written a decade ago, Prothom Kodom Phool was quite ahead of its times in context and still has a deep significance. This literary masterpiece has been earlier brought on the big screen by two legendary artistes Soumitra Chatterjee and Tanuja. On the television screen, Aakash Aath is presenting such an enriched work. Reviving the characters and the pictures of the society of long bygone days is definitely a challenging task for everyone but we hope both Souvik Banerjee and Soumi Banerjee and the entire team of Prothom Kodom Phool under the aegis of Bijoy Jana, has done absolute justice to their respective roles,” said Priyanka Bardia, director, Aakash Aath.

"The role of Sukanta is entirely a new experience for me. This is a very popular story by Achintyakumar Sengupta which was initially adapted into a film featuring the iconic actors Soumitra Chatterjee and Tanuja. The movie was a hit as well as the songs. It's my privilege to have stepped into the shoes of a legendary actor. I hope the audience will be beautifully reliving the romantic tale of Sukanta-Kakoli," said actor Souvik Banerjee.

"The character of Kakoli bears universal significance. She is the epitome of womanhood. Through this particular role, the audience realises the true determination of a woman. The chemistry between Kakoli-Sukanta is unique to the viewers as through their journey they will witness a true picture of life," said actor Soumi Banerjee.

Directed by Bijoy Jana, Prothom Kodom Phool features Soumi Banerjee as Kakoli, Souvik Banerjee as Sukanta, Debjit Roy as Boren, Purbaasha Roy as Binota, Saurav Pal as Dipankar, Jibesh Bhattacharya as Bonobehari, Dipti Rai as Gayatri, Samajita Bhattacharya as Mrinalini among others. Protom Kodom Phool airs on Aakash Aath every Monday to Saturday at 7.30pm.