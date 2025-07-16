As Sidharth Malhotra becomes dad, fans point out ‘SOTY’ trio are all parents now

With Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcoming a baby girl, fans say the Student of the Year trio — Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth — are all now parents to daughters.

Karan Johar’s 2012 movie Student of the Year marked the acting debut of Sidharth, Alia and Varun. Alia Bhatt, who married Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022, gave birth to a baby girl named Raha in November the same year. Varun Dhawan tied the knot with Natasha Dalal in 2021 and welcomed their daughter in June 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sidharth and Kiara had a destination wedding in Jaisalmer in 2023.

As soon as the news of the latest addition to Sidharth’s family surfaced, fans took to social media to celebrate the coincidence. “Soty students are all girl parents now,” posted a fan on X.

“All 3 students from #SOTY have a Baby Girl now,” wrote another fan on X.

Congratulating Sidharth and Kiara, another user on X said, “All three #SOTY are now proud parent of a baby girl now.(sic)”

“Omg alia ,varun and now sid has babygirl as their first child, soty trio all our parents now god bless them,” a fan shared on X.

On the work front, Sidharth will be next seen in Maddock Films’ upcoming romance drama Param Sundari opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Alia is currently gearing up for YRF Spy Universe's first female-led film Alpha, which also features Sharvari Wagh. Varun recently completed shooting for Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2, an upcoming sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 war film.