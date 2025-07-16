Tickets for Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ to go on sale a year before its release

Advance booking for Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey: A Journey Begins is set to open at select theatres across the US on Thursday, exactly a year ahead of its theatrical release, as per reports.

This is perhaps the first instance of a film opening its advance ticket sales a year prior to the release date.

According to a report by US-based news portal Variety, IMAX tickets for The Odyssey will go on sale on July 17, 2025. The film will hit theatres on July 17 the following year.

However, tickets will only be available at movie theatres with IMAX 70mm screens and for select showtimes. Tickets for other formats and screenings are expected to go on sale closer to the film’s release date.

The makers recently unveiled a minute-long teaser for The Odyssey exclusively in cinemas. Filming for The Odyssey began earlier this year in Greece, Italy and Morocco.

An adaptation of Homer’s Greek epic, The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the King of Ithaca. The film will chronicle his long and perilous return home after the Trojan War. The cast of The Odyssey also includes Tom Holland as Odysseus’s son Telemachus. Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal round off the cast of The Odyssey.

Nolan is re-teaming with Universal, the studio that backed his last release Oppenheimer. The Odyssey will be released on July 17, 2026.

The historical drama will be Nolan's first movie shot entirely with IMAX cameras.