Wednesday, 16 July 2025

Tamil star Chiyaan Vikram teams up with ‘96’ director Prem Kumar for 64th film

While Vikram has long been celebrated for his dynamic screen presence, Prem Kumar is known for the film ‘Meiyazhagan’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.07.25, 05:08 PM
Chiyaan Vikram with Prem Kumar at the announcement of ‘Chiyaan 64’

Actor Chiyaan Vikram is all set to collaborate with filmmaker Prem Kumar, best known for his critically acclaimed romantic drama 96, for his next project, tentatively titled Chiyaan 64.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by production house Vels Film International, which will be bankrolling the movie.

Sharing the news on social media, the production banner wrote, “A collaboration that promises magic on screen. We at @VelsFilmIntl are proud to present our next prestigious venture #Chiyaan64, starring the phenomenal @chiyaan and directed by the visionary #PremKumar”.

While Vikram has long been celebrated for his dynamic screen presence, Prem Kumar is known for his emotional and layered storytelling.

Prem Kumar first shot to fame with 96 (2018), the tender romantic drama starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha, which earned critical acclaim. In 2024, he returned with Meiyazhagan, a poignant family drama featuring Karthi and Arvind Swamy in lead roles, further cementing his reputation as a storyteller with emotional depth.

Vikram was last seen in the 2025 action drama Veera Dheera Sooran: Part – 2. Directed by newcomer SU Arun Kumar, the film portrayed Vikram in a rugged, larger-than-life role.

