Abir Chatterjee’s Shashi struggles between tradition and logic in ‘Putulnacher Itikatha’ trailer

Tollywood actor Abir Chatterjee plays a doctor in turmoil in the trailer of Suman Mukhopadhyay’s upcoming drama Putulnacher Itikatha, released by the makers on Wednesday.

Putulnacher Itikatha is adapted from a novel of the same name by legendary Bengali author Manik Bandyopadhyay. The film also stars Jaya Ahsan, Dhritiman Chaterji, Ananya Chatterjee, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Surangana Bandyopadhyay in key roles.

The two-minute, 29-second trailer revolves around Shashi (Abir Chatterjee), a doctor trained in Kolkata who resides alone in his ancestral village and navigates a complex relationship with two women: Kusum (Jaya Ahsan) and Sendidi (Ananya Chatterjee).

Shashi often clashes with Jadav Pundit (Dhritiman Chaterji), over ancient theology and modern science. When Jadav stages his own death, Shashi’s inner turmoil spirals further. Despite his attempts to reform the villagers, Shashi finds little success and feels increasingly trapped.

Putulnacher Itikatha had its world premiere at the 2025 International Film Festival of Rotterdam in the competition section. It will hit the big screen on August 1.