Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro… In Dino’ inches closer to Rs 50-crore mark in India

Anurag Basu’s Metro... In Dino continued its steady box-office run following a decent weekend, inching closer to the Rs 50-crore mark in India with a collection of Rs 1.65 crore nett on Tuesday, as per latest trade reports.

Metro... In Dino, which released on July 4, collected Rs 26.85 crore nett in its first week. On its second Friday, the film added Rs 2.35 crore nett to its tally. Over the weekend, it went on to earn an additional Rs 9.3 crore nett.

ADVERTISEMENT

The romance drama maintained its hold at the box office on second Monday, earning Rs 1.25 crore nett, followed by Rs 1.65 crore nett on Tuesday. The total India collection of Metro… In Dino stands at Rs 44.58 crore nett after 12 days, the makers have said.

Metro... In Dino features an ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The story follows parallel tracks of four couples and the changing contours of their relationship.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao-starrer Maalik is yet to cross the Rs 20-crore mark at the box office. Directed by Pulkit, the action thriller has earned Rs 18-crore nett domestically, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

According to Sacnilk, Maalik collected Rs 3.75 crore nett on its opening day, followed by Rs 5.25 crore nett on Saturday and an additional Rs 5.25 crore nett on Sunday. The film added another Rs 3.75 crore nett to its collection on Monday and Tuesday, cumulatively.

Apart from Rao, Maalik features an ensemble cast including Manushi Chhillar, Saurabh Shukla, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Huma Qureshi, Swanand Kirkire and Anshumaan Pushkar. The film is jointly produced by Tips Industries Limited and Northern Lights Films.

On the other hand, Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor’s Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan tanked at the box office, managing to earn only Rs 1.5 crore nett in India in five days.

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, meanwhile, is inching towards the Rs 175-crore milestone domestically. On Day 26, the R.S. Prasanna-directed comedy drama earned Rs 0.80 crore nett, taking its total India collection to Rs 162 crore nett.