Shraddha Kapoor says LinkedIn flagged her account as fake, seeks platform’s help

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor on Saturday said that LinkedIn has flagged her account as fake, appealing to the platform for a solution as she is eager to share her entrepreneurial journey with her fans.

The 38-year-old actress took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Dear LinkedIn @linkedin_in, I’m not able to use my own account because LinkedIn thinks it’s fake. Can someone please help me?”

“The account is made, premium and verified but no one else can see it. Want to start sharing my entrepreneurial journey, getting an account itself has become a journey,” she added.

The Stree 2 actress is the co-founder and brand ambassador of the jewellery brand Palmonas, which was founded in 2022. Palmonas was founded by Pallavi Mohadikar and Dr. Amol Patwari, with Shraddha joining as a co-founder in 2023 after being a loyal customer.

The brand grabbed attention earlier this year after the co-founders appeared on the reality television show Shark Tank India Season 4. Shraddha, however, did not appear before the sharks.

The jewellery brand secured a funding of Rs 1.26 crore from Namita Thapar, the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, and Ritesh Agarwal, the founder of OYO.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2, alongside Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi.

A third instalment of the Maddock Films horror-comedy is currently in the works. It is slated to release in 2027.