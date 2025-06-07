‘New era of Indian stories’: Netflix announces creative collaboration with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Ltd

Netflix has announced a new creative partnership with Balaji Telefilms Ltd., the production banner headed by Ekta Kapoor, the streamer announced on Saturday. The multi-format content deal is aimed at “crafting compelling stories across formats”.

The collaboration marks a fresh chapter in the long-standing relationship between Netflix and Balaji, whose past successful ventures include Kathal, Pagglait, Jaane Jaan, and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

The partnership will span across Balaji’s key divisions—Balaji Motion Pictures and Balaji Telefilms Digital. As per American entertainment portal Variety, an untitled series is already in advanced stages of development as part of the latest deal.

Founded in 1994 by Ekta Kapoor and her parents Jeetendra Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, Balaji Telefilms has redefined Indian TV space with iconic shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which ran for 1,833 episodes on Star Plus.

“Ekta has been a force in shaping Indian entertainment with unforgettable stories and characters that made it to pop culture, even before hashtags existed. Her creative instinct and deep understanding of the audience’s pulse have consistently set her apart in shaping what India chose to watch and love for more than two decades,” Monika Shergill, VP of Content for Netflix India, told Variety.

“At Netflix, our focus is to serve audiences with very diverse tastes and this collaboration will bring unique stories in rooted ways, marking an exciting new chapter in our creative journey,” she added.

Kapoor echoed the enthusiasm for the partnership, describing it as a landmark moment for Balaji Telefilms: “Partnering with Netflix, the world’s leading storytelling platform known for its premium content and constant innovation, is a big moment for us. It allows us to bring powerful, culturally rooted, and emotionally resonant stories to a global audience.”

“The beginning of this new collaboration marks an exciting new chapter where we continue to push creative boundaries and deliver content that entertains, inspires, and connects people everywhere,” she told Variety.