‘Stranger Things’ S5 trailer breathes new life into Queen’s ‘Who Wants To Live Forever’: Here’s what it indicates

Over the years, Stranger Things has paid tribute to the 1980s — not just through its retro visuals, walkie-talkies, fashion, and pop culture references but also with the power of music from the past.

Cut to 2025, the final season of the beloved show is on its way to make it to our screens on November 26. Its official trailer, dropped by Netflix on Thursday, has breathed new life into yet another iconic track — the haunting Queen song Who Wants To Live Forever.

The official Instagram page of the band acknowledged the tribute and shared the iconic lines from the song, “And we can have forever/ And we can love forever.”

Queen lead guitarist Brian May had written Who Wants To Live Forever for Russell Mulcahy’s Highlander while watching a scene from the film where the immortal Connor MacLeod sees his beloved grow old and die. The song was born out of a battle cry against the fleeting nature of life and the weight of living forever.

In tandem with Highlander’s themes, the Queen song might form the emotional core of the final season of Stranger Things — similar to the iconic Season 4 moment where Eddie Munson shredded Metallica’s Master of Puppets in the Upside Down to sacrifice himself.

As scenes of a ravaged Hawkins and its residents battling a seemingly immortal Vecna play out, Freddy Mercury’s evergreen voice, the dynamic orchestra and the profound question — Who wants to live forever — seeps through the tension, almost as a prophecy for some crucial deaths in the finale.

The song has a more grim and sombre tone than Queen’s other songs, with lyrics like “there's no time for us, there's no place for us” and “who dares to love forever when love must die”. The organ and orchestra combination further highlights Freddy Mercury’s poignant dilemma.

For the feature, Queen was backed by an orchestra arranged by Michael Kamen. The song is from the band’s sixth studio album A Kind of Magic.

“I CRIED!! When I heard that first word I knew it was Queen! Epic song for an epic ending,” a longtime Stranger Things and Queen fan wrote on Instagram.

The official synopsis of Stranger Things Season 5 reads, “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins during the 1980s, the Duffer Brothers' sci-fi series stars Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard in lead roles. The disappearance of Schnapp’s Will Byers in the pilot episode sparks a chain of events which culminate in Brown’s Eleven (aka Jane Hopper) defeating Vecna, the murderous antagonist from an alternate dimension, using telekinesis in the Season 4 finale.

The fifth and final instalment of the Netflix supernatural series will include eight episodes titled The Crawl, The Vanishing of…, The Turnbow Trap, Sorcerer, Shock Jock, Escape from Camazotz, The Bridge and The Rightside Up.

The first four episodes will be released on November 26, while episodes 5 to 7 will premiere on Christmas, and the finale will drop on New Year’s Eve.