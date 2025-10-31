Security agencies assess threat to Amitabh Bachchan after interaction with Diljit Dosanjh on ‘KBC’: Reports

Central security agencies are reportedly assessing a potential threat to Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan following his recent interaction with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on the set of the reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.

According to a report by news portal CNN-News18, agencies fear an attack attempt could be made against Bachchan following threats linked to the Kaun Banega Crorepati episode where Dosanjh appeared as a celebrity guest and touched Bachchan’s feet as a mark of respect.

Dosanjh’s act was condemned by the separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

SFJ’s chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has accused Diljit of “dishonouring Sikh victims” of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots by paying respect to Amitabh Bachchan.

“By touching feet of Bachchan the man whose words orchestrated Genocide, Diljit Dosanjh has insulted every victim, every widow, and every orphan of 1984 Sikh Genocide,” the group said in a statement.

According to media reports, SFJ has also issued a threat to the singer ahead of his concert in Melbourne, Australia, on 1 November.

At the time the report was published on Friday, neither Bachchan nor Dosanjh had issued an official statement.

The Kaun Banega Crorepati episode featuring Dosanjh is scheduled to air on Friday, 31 October, on Sony Entertainment Television at 9pm. The episode will also be available to stream on SonyLIV.