Dharmendra admitted to Mumbai hospital ahead of his 90th birthday: Reports

Bollywood veteran Dharmendra has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for a routine check-up, according to media reports.

The 89-year-old has been in the hospital for at least four days now, as per reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hospital visit, as per reports, is part of Dharmendra’s regular health regimen. The actor is otherwise healthy.

The actor’s sons, Sunny Deol and Booby Deol, have been keeping a close watch on him, sources close to the family told the local media.

Dharmendra, who will turn 90 on December 8, underwent eye graft surgery in April this year.

He will next appear in the Sriram Raghavan-directed war drama Ikkis, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Ikkis is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal, who was killed in action in the Battle of Basantar in 1971.

Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia round off the cast of the film set to hit theatres in December.