Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna hail Team India’s win over Australia in Women’s World Cup

Actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna were among the Indian celebrities who congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team for their victory over Australia in the semi-final of the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup.

Kareena, Alia and Rashmika heaped praise on the ‘grit and determination’ of the players.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And like I said, girls can do it all. With grit and determination. Well done Team India...on to the finals my girls,” wrote Kareena on her Instagram Story.

“Our women in blue did it again. What a match, what a team,” posted Alia.

“What a team, what a fight. Girls you did it,” wrote Rashmika.

Instagram

Actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Keerthy Suresh also congratulated Team India, which beat Australia by five wickets to reach the finals of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday

Kantara star Rishab Shetty called the match a ‘thrilling win’ for the Indian women’s cricket team.

“What a moment for India! Our women’s team @BCCIWomen storms into the ICC #WomensWorldCup2025 Final with a thrilling win over Australia! A stunning display of determination, unity, and brilliance on the field. Take a bow, @JemiRodrigues, that century was pure class,” he wrote on X.

Manoj Bajpayee posted a series of pictures from the match on Instagram. “Chasing 339, the highest in women’s ODI history. A moment that lifts the game and pushes women’s cricket forward in a big way. Hats off to the entire team, and especially @jemimahrodrigues for that calm century under pressure. Well led by captain @imharmanpreet_kaur, with solid support from @richa9105, @officialdeeptisharma & @amanojotkaur in key moments,” he wrote.

Vikrant Massey posted a story on his Instagram, calling cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues’s performance one of the “greatest batting displays in the history of cricket”.

Varun Dhawan also shared a picture of Rodrigues from the stadium. “My hero,” he captioned his Instagram story. Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli congratulated the team with a post on his X handle.

“Heartfelt congratulations to the incredible Indian Women’s Cricket Team! Chasing down the highest ever in women’s ODI history with grit and grace, you’ve made the nation proud. On to the final, make history again,” he wrote.

While Rajkummar Rao called Team India’s victory a "historic win", Ayushmann Khurrana and Suneil Shetty lauded the team's stellar performance.

Actor Arjun Rampal called the win a "great moment for women's cricket”.

Sanya Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, R Madhavan, Farhan Akhtar, Ali Fazal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Anurag Kashyap also congratulated Team India.