‘Stranger Things’ actress Sadie Sink joins Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man 4’ cast: Report

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has joined the cast of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4, US-based entertainment portal Deadline reported on Wednesday.

However, Sadie’s role hasn’t been revealed yet. According to fan theories, she might be introduced as X-Men character Jean Grey or another redhead Spider-Man character.

“What is known is that the role will be a significant one given how the most recent film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, concluded with Parker making the decision to complete Doctor Strange’s spell that erases his identity from the world,” Deadline has mentioned in their report.

The upcoming Spider-Man movie from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Amy Pascal and Marvel president Kevin Feige serve as the producers for the film.

Holland is currently filming for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. He will start shooting for Spider-Man 4 after wrapping up production for the Nolan-helmed film.

Sadie, on the other hand, recently wrapped up shooting for the final season of Stranger Things, which will hit Netflix later this year.

Sadie, who plays the role of Max in Stranger Things, will also feature in the Searchlight musical O’Dessa, which recently had its world premiere at SXSW.

The actress will also be seen in the Broadway play John Proctor Is the Villain, slated to take place on April 4.