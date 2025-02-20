‘Stranger Things’ actress Millie Bobby Brown celebrates 21st birthday; video inside

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown dazzled in a sequined green dress as she blew out a candle to celebrate her 21st birthday on Wednesday.

Sharing a clip from the celebration on Instagram, Brown wrote, “thx for the b’day wishes… hi 21.”

The Damsel actress sported chic shades and lip-synced to Aly & AJ’s 2007 track Potential Breakup Song while posing with her birthday cake in the video.

American singer-songwriter Halsey commented, “Happy Birthday Queen,” on Brown’s post.

Brown is currently awaiting the release of Stranger Things Season 5, the final instalment of the Netflix sci-fi series, also starring Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, David Harbour and Winona Ryder.

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins in the 1980s, the Duffer Brothers-created series follows Brown’s Eleven as she battles otherworldly threats using telekinesis.

Additionally, Brown has teamed up with Chris Pratt for Russo Brothers’s upcoming Netflix sci-fi film The Electric State.

Brown married actor-model Jake Bongiovi, son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, in Italy in October 2024. The couple announced their engagement in April 2023.

Brown is also an entrepreneur, holding a major stake in Florence by Mills, an American cosmetics and fashion brand.