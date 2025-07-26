Akshay Kumar, Riddhima Kapoor turn heads at the FDCI India Couture Week 2025

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar made a head-turning appearance at the FDCI India Couture Week 2025 on Day 3, walking the ramp in a regal outfit by Falguni Shane Peacock on Friday.

Riddhima Kapoor, sister of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, also turned heads at the event. She presented designer Suneet Varma’s collection Sehr at the fashion show on Thursday.

“This season at Falguni Shane Peacock India, we channel the opulence of maharajas and maharanis — from palace carvings and lush gardens to emeralds, veils, and regal drapes. Inspired by icons like the Laxmi Vilas Palace and Jaipur’s City Palace, the collection reimagines royal heritage for the modern maharani. An ode to India’s timeless grandeur and the artisans who keep its legacy alive,” FDCI wrote on Instagram alongside a set of pictures featuring Akshay walking the ramp with Falguni Peacock and Shane Peacock.

Akshay looked dapper in an ivory achkan-style sherwani that exuded classic charm and modern flair. His sherwani jacket was adorned with embroidery and featured gold button detailing, sharp tailoring, and padded shoulders.

Akshay, who was recently seen in Housefull 5, said he enjoyed walking the ramp for the designers after 12 years.

“Actually, after a long time, I’m doing this walk, ramp walk. I remember, about 12 years ago, I had walked the ramp, and it was with them. And it’s been an honour doing that,” he said.

Entrepreneur and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was the muse for a designer’s showcase at the Taj Palace hotel during a fashion gala Thursday evening.

Inspired by nature, the collection included lehengas, sarees, sherwanis, dresses, and gowns with embroidery and floral patterns in jewel tones and pastels. The palette featured dark hues like midnight blue, black, metallic gold, pastels, and white, notably in the showstopper’s outfit.

“A spellbinding collection inspired by twilight, enchantment, and the magic of femininity. Fluid silhouettes, intricate handwork, and a palette of moonlit hues come together in a story woven with shimmer and soul,” FDCI wrote on Instagram.

The Indian Couture Week 2025 will end on July 30.