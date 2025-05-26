Abhishek Banerjee’s award-winning film ‘Stolen’ to hit Prime Video in June

Pataal Lok and Mirzapur actor Abhishek Banerjee’s upcoming crime-thriller film Stolen is set to premiere on Prime Video on June 4, the streamer announced on Monday.

A poster dropped by Prime Video features Abhishek in a gritty and intense look, with visible injuries on his face. The title STOLEN is prominently displayed in bold red vertical letters, with a silhouette of a fetus integrated into the letter O, hinting at themes of fetus or child trafficking.

The background has a desaturated, almost haunting tone, with blurred figures and a desolate landscape, enhancing the film’s somber atmosphere.

“A missing child and a thrilling race against time,” wrote the streamer on Instagram alongside the poster of the film.

Backed by Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani and Vikramaditya Motwane, Stolen marks the directorial debut of Karan Tejpal and is produced by Gaurav Dhingra.

The movie follows the intense journey of two urban brothers who witness a baby being kidnapped from an impoverished mother at a railway station in rural India. One brother, guided by moral duty, convinces the other to help the mother and join a perilous investigation to find the child.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Caught this gem at MAMI. A grounded and timely film. Relevant, and quietly powerful. The sharp writing stands out, with raw, unfiltered performances that stay in with you. Quietly powerful in its craft. Grateful to witness story like this unfold.”

Another fan commented, “most anticipated film finally here.”

Stolen made a powerful debut at the 2023 Venice Film Festival, earning a standing ovation and launching a remarkable global festival run. It won Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Actress at the Beijing International Film Festival and Best Film and Best Director at Japan’s Skip City International D-Cinema Festival.

The Zurich Film Festival awarded it a Special Mention. In India, Stolen premiered at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and was later showcased at the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala.

Talking about the film, executive producer Kiran Rao said, “Stolen is a rare film that combines thrilling narrative tension with a deeply humane core. The character of Jhumpa stayed with me long after I watched the film—her vulnerability and resilience are a reminder of the strength that lies in the most unexpected places.”

Nikkhil Advani added, “I’ve always been drawn to stories that challenge convention and spark conversation - Stolen does exactly that.”

The film features an ensemble cast including Harish Khanna, Mia Maelzer, Sahidur Rahaman and Shubham.

“Cinema that is strong, unflinching, relentless and emotionally raw will always grab you from the first frame and not let go—that’s exactly what Stolen did to me" said executive producer Anurag Kashyap.”

Karan Tejpal has co-written the movie alongside Swapnil Salkar -Agadbumb and Gaurav Dhingra.

“What drew me to the film was its razor-sharp narrative—every moment is deliberate, every beat purposeful,” said Vikramaditya Motwane in a statement.

A writer and filmmaker, Karan Tejpal has previously worked on several feature films and TV commercials alongside directors like Rajkumar Hirani, Rakeysh Mehra and Abhinay Deo.

Abhishek rose to fame with Prime Video’s debut season of Pataal Lok, portraying the chilling character Hathoda Tyagi. He also gained recognition for his role as the loyal Compounder to Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur, where his intense screen presence stood out. He further showcased his versatility in the Stree franchise, delivering a memorable performance with a mix of humour and mystery.

Apart from Stolen, Abhishek will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s courtroom thriller Section 84 alongside Amitabh Bachchan. He also has Apurva and Bhediya 2 in the pipeline.