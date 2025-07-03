‘Jaws’ set for 50th anniversary theatrical re-release in August; fresh trailer out

Universal Pictures is set to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Jaws, widely regarded as the first summer blockbuster, with a theatrical re-release on August 29.

Steven Spielberg’s shark thriller, which first released in June 1975, will return to cinemas in a newly restored 4K version. Screenings will also be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, 4DX and D-BOX formats.

Adapted from Peter Benchley’s bestselling novel of the same name, Jaws tells the story of a small coastal town that is terrorised by a massive great white shark. The narrative follows the town’s police chief, a marine biologist and an experienced shark hunter as they join forces to confront the threat.

The film features Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary and Murray Hamilton in key roles.

Upon its original release, Jaws became a cultural milestone and a box office phenomenon, becoming the first film to gross over USD 100 million in the United States. Spielberg, who had made his feature directorial debut with The Sugarland Express a year earlier, saw his career trajectory transformed by the film’s success.

Produced by David Brown and Richard D. Zanuck, Jaws earned four Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. The film went on to win three Oscars for Best Film Editing, Best Sound and Best Original Score.