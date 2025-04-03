‘Killbill Society’ trailer launch event celebrates 15 years of Srijit Mukherji in cinema

The trailer for Killbill Society, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji, was recently unveiled at an event attended by Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Koushani Mukherjee, Biswanath Basu, Sandipta Sen, Arijita Mukhopadhyay, and Tulika Basu at AMPM Kolkata.

Srijit Mukherji at the trailer launch of 'Killbill Society' SVF

Scheduled for a theatrical release on April 11, Killbill Society is a sequel to Srijit’s 2012 film Hemlock Society. The trailer revolves around aspiring actress Poorna (Koushani Mukherjee), who is devastated when she learns that her boyfriend (Anindya Chatterjee) has leaked their private videos on a pornographic website.

Parambrata Chattopadhyay at the trailer launch of 'Killbill Society' SVF

Heartbroken and unable to take her own life, she turns to Killbill Society, a clandestine agency that specialises in contract killings. Mrityunjoy Kar (Parambrata Chatterjee), a hitman from the agency, arrives at her doorstep, assuring her that the task will be completed within a week. However, the trailer takes an unexpected turn when it reveals that Mrityunjoy has fallen in love with Poorna.

Koushani Mukherjee at the trailer launch of 'Killbill Society' SVF

Speaking at the event, Srijit said, “Killbill Society is not just another film for me; it represents a revisiting of themes I have explored before but from a fresh perspective. As with every project, this film is a labour of love, and I hope it connects with audiences.”

Celebration of Srijit Mukherji's 15 years in cinema SVF

The trailer launch event brought together industry figures to mark 15 years of Srijit Mukherji in the Bengali entertainment industry.

Anupam Roy at the trailer launch of 'Killbill Society' SVF

Anupam Roy, who has composed music for Killbill Society, was also present at the trailer launch event.

Biswanath Basu at the trailer launch of 'Killbill Society' SVF

Biswanath Basu, who plays a gangster in Killbill Society, at the trailer launch event in Kolkata.

Churni Ganguly and Koushik Ganguly at the event in Kolkata SVF

Koushik Ganguly and Churni Ganguly were among the industry colleagues who were present on the occasion to celebrate Srijit's 15 years in cinema. Also present were Saswata Chatterjee, Tota Roy Choudhury, Indradeep Dasgupta.