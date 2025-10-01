Shah Rukh Khan is most prolific Indian star with 20 blockbusters in past 25 years: IMDb

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has emerged as India’s most prolific actor, starring in 20 out of 130 most popular Indian movies in the past 25 years, as per a new report by IMDb.

The report titled ‘25 Years of Indian Cinema (2000-2025)’ was released on Tuesday by IMDb. It is based on the top five most popular Indian movies released each year between January 2000 and August 2025 — all of which have amassed more than 9.1 million user ratings globally.

According to the report, the Jawan star was a dominating force in the early 2000s. He featured in eight of the 25 most popular films released between 2000 and 2004.

His lasting popularity meant that even in years without a release, he consistently appeared on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities list, securing a spot in the top 10 every week of 2024.

Shah Rukh shared that it is gratifying for him to witness the influence his films continue to have on audiences.

"It’s pleasantly surprising and encouraging to see the impact films that I have been a part of have made. The goal has always been to entertain people and win over their love through storytelling. It’s always been my belief that the power of cinema lies in the fact that it can transcend boundaries of language and culture," he said in a statement.

"To see that my films have entertained people not just in India but elsewhere, is very fulfilling. I am thankful that my journey over these 25 years has been highlighted in the IMDb report…. can’t help but say, ‘picture abhi baaki hai," the 59-year-old actor said.