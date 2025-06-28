Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Lawho Gouranger Naam Re’ set for winter release this year, poster out

Srijit Mukherji’s upcoming period drama Lawho Gouranger Naam Re will release in theatres in winter 2025, the makers announced on Friday, to mark the occasion of Rath Yatra.

A poster of the upcoming film was also shared by the film’s cast and crew on Friday.

The poster features Subhashree Ganguly, Dibyajyoti Dutta and Indraneil Sengupta in ‘Gouranga’ avatar, sporting saffron robes with shaved heads. The trio are seen standing in the backdrop of a rural setting with doves flying in the air. A camera setup is seen behind Indraneil.

Television actor Dibyajyoti Dutta will play Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, while veteran actor Bratya Basu will portray Girish Ghosh in the upcoming film. Subhashree Ganguly will play Nati Binodini.

Additionally, Ishaa Saha is set to collaborate with Srijit Mukherji for the first time with Lawho Gouranger Naam Re. Indraneil Sengupta will also be reuniting with Srijit after Autograph and Mishawr Rawhoshyo.

The narrative of Lawho Gouranger Naam Re will explore a significant phase of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu’s life, including the mystery surrounding his disappearance. However, the film is not a conventional period drama. It will span three different time periods.

Produced by DAG Creative Media and SVF, Lawho Gouranger Naam Re has been the subject of much speculation in the industry, with reports of multiple casting changes over the years. Initially, Jisshu Sengupta was slated to play the titular role with Priyanka Sarkar essaying the role of Binodini.

The film wrapped its Kolkata schedule earlier this week.