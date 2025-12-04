‘One year as Mrs’: Sobhita Dhulipala celebrates first wedding anniversary with Naga Chaitanya

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala on Thursday shared a video of her wedding to Naga Chaitanya to mark their first anniversary. Her post comes days after Chaitanya's ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in an intimate ceremony in Coimbatore.

“The wind always blows homewards. Back in the Deccan and one trippy trip round the Sun with the man I call husband, I feel anew. As though purified by fire. One year as Mrs,” Sobhita captioned her post on Instagram.

The video offers glimpses of the couple’s wedding and pre-wedding festivities.

Sobhita and Chaitanya tied the knot on 4 December last year in a traditional Telugu ceremony at Annapurna studios, which is owned by the latter’s family in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills. The wedding was attended by Chaitanya’s father, actor-producer Nagarjuna Akkineni, his wife Amala Akkineni, his younger son Akhil Akkineni and other family members.

Sobhita and Chaitanya began dating in 2022 and got engaged on 8 August 2024, in Hyderabad.

Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha from 2017 to 2021. Samantha tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on 1 December in Coimbatore.

Raj, on the other hand, was married to Shhyamali De from 2015 to 2022.

Earlier this year, Raj and Samantha sparked dating rumours after they made several public appearances together.

Samantha teamed up with Raj and DK for the Prime Video spy thriller Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She also worked with the director duo on The Family Man and is a part of their upcoming Netflix fantasy action series Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom.

Samantha recently announced her second production venture, Maa Inti Bangaram. On the other hand, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.’s spy drama The Family Man Season 3 is currently streaming on Prime Video.

While Chaitanya will next appear in the film Vrushakarma, Sobhita was last seen in the ZEE5 film Love, Sitara.